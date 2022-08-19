The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 160 awarded scholarships to two recent New Castle High School graduates at the annual golf outing on Aug. 6.
More than 120 golfers attended the event at Sylvan Heights Golf Course to help raise money for the scholarship fund.
Mary Baka and Joshua Burick both received $2,500 scholarships. Baka is attending Youngstown State University, while Burick is attending Grove City College.
Major sponsors included Sons of Italy 1171, Riverside Apartments, Shell Restoration, DALRT Inc. (Dunkin’), Dave Miller/Knickerbocker Russell, Augustine’s Pizza and Bespoke Engraving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.