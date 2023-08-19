Whether it’s a large business sponsoring an event or a child organizing a lemonade stand, Margie Seelbaugh said the Lawrence County Humane Society is blessed to have so many in the community care about the shelter and its animals.
“We have a lot of community support. I think we have the best community support,” Seelbaugh said.
Seelbaugh, who is the shelter manager, said there have been plenty of examples, both big and small, of the community coming together or reaching out individually to help.
On May 7, more than $25,000 was raised during the eighth annual Homeless to Home benefit at Cascade Park. The proceeds to go toward medical coverage, medication and procedures for the shelter’s animals.
Seelbaugh said there were so many people at the event, which featured a variety of basket raffle prizes, that the lines never shortened and organizers ran out of tickets halfway through.
In June, the Neshannock High School National Honor Society presented $350 from its annual donation drive in memory of Katie Parish, who passed away in 2017. The same month, the New Wilmington branch of Dairy Farmers of America presented food and toy donations.
On July 8, Beaver Falls-based Speakeasy Cornhole hosted a fundraising tournament at Cascade Park with approximately $2,000 raised. Speakeasy Cornhole will be teaming up with the Humane Society again with the Pawstock Fall Basket Raffle from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Cascade Park featuring food, a bake sale and live music.
On Aug. 6, about $3,000 was raised at the second annual Wags and Whiskers Bingo at the Scott Township Fire Hall. North Memorial Animal Hospital, which is one of the shelter’s main veterinary locations, raised $2,300 during a July 29 charity dog wash and basket raffle.
On Aug. 12, the Ellwood City Moose Lodge hosted the annual Nicholas “Austin” Amabile Memorial Poker Run, with proceeds benefiting the Humane Society and Club Pet Adoption.
Seelbaugh said while the Humane Society appreciates the generous support of businesses and organizations, the society is just as appreciative of the donations and volunteerism of individuals, especially children.
She said recently some area children bought food and other supplies by selling bracelets, while another child donated to the shelter by hosting a yard sale.
Seelbaugh said the shelter has received homemade treats for the animals and has gotten donations from children who asked that their birthday money be sent there. There are also those who specify in obituaries that memorial funds be given to the shelter.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Seelbaugh said.
Seelbaugh said whenever the shelter asks for donations from the community, the community always pulls through.
She said individuals and organizations have also donated their time at the shelter.
The local branch of Baker Tilly had volunteers come on Aug. 2, working to clean the kennels, interact with the animals and take the dogs for walks.
“There’s always a need for volunteers,” Seelbaugh said. “It’s not possible without volunteers.”
Seelbaugh said individuals or groups can sign up to volunteer on the society’s website, lawrencecountyhumane.com, with a volunteer orientation course being planned for September.
She said there are high school students that come to get volunteer hours needed for school, but some love the experience so much they’re willing to come back to help out again and again.
Seelbaugh said when it comes to the fundraisers and the overall financing of the Humane Society, there are separate accounts for the daily work, vet care and payroll, and a separate account for the new shelter location, which is being proposed on a 22.5-acre plot of land across from Flaherty Field in New Castle.
The Humane Society, with the help of a $50,000 Department of Community and Economic Development grant secured last November, will soon begin the architectural and engineering work for the project.
Seelbaugh said once the blueprints are in place, the Humane Society will launch a capital campaign as the projected cost of the new shelter, which will be twice the size of the current location at 628 Pearson Mill Road, is around $2 million.
