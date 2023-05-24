Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Human Services Center of New Castle has re-instituted its peer leadership program with schools in Lawrence County.
Since 1995, sophomore students from all of the high schools in Lawrence County have been trained as peer leaders through the program. The students have been involved in hundreds of school and community service projects and have given their time to raise money for worthy causes, tutored and mentored other students, and served as catalysts for positive action.
At the beginning of this school year, peer leadership advisors from the schools each selected eight student candidates for a three-day training. Students who are 10th graders were chosen on the basis of their leadership abilities and potential to make positive changes in their schools and communities. The training was designed to educate the students in the qualities of leadership, empathy for others, communication skills, and diversity awareness. Students then were challenged to “make a difference” in their homes, schools, and communities, as individuals and as a group. Students also learned to identify social problems and pursue the solutions to issues that challenge teenagers today.
Human Services Center, in cooperation with the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and Cray Mentor Program, conducted a fall training at First Baptist Church. The student trainees participated in group activities that focused on team building, qualities of leadership, diversity, importance of positive mental health, coping skills, dangers of drugs, alcohol and vaping, and other current issues.
The students also were provided with a list of community resources where they can get help or direct others who are struggling. Their projects were highlighted at a peer leadership banquet held May 11 the Villa Banquet Center.
Some of their activities were: lunch buddies with elementary students, Celebrity Series at Westminster College, peer mentoring groups, raising money for Make-A-Wish, developing card designs for Veteran’s Day, making poppy flower pins for veterans, placing flags on veteran graves, collecting money for local families in need, open house guides, new student guides, fall hispanic events, homecoming and senior night events, light-up night balloon carriers, manning the Cascade of Lights, clean-up days, Bread Basket volunteers, United Way Day of Caring, 7th-grade team-building activity day, girls night out, boys night out, food drives, Special Olympics, middle school research paper peer tutoring, and STEAM week activities.
This year’s participants were:
•Lincoln High School — advisor April Thelman; and peer leaders Chloe Bungar, Avalise Custer, Nick Franitti, Sam Landis, Madelyn Lisko, Will Nardone, Claire Noble and Talan Young
•Mohawk High School — advisor Lindsey Shimrack; and peer leaders Erynne Capalbo, Chloe Fadden, Cianna Muto, Daniel Ramage, Deyani Revis, Andrew Verdi, Dominique Walko and Estelle Winck
•Neshannock High School — advisor Gregg Micsky; and peer leaders Sophia Covelli, Abigale Measel, Gracie Nicholson, Elena Noga and Emma Wilt
•New Castle High School — advisor Bess Ondako, peer leaders Miley Anderson, Joelle Bradley, Allyson Bridgeman, Alexandra Brown, Ben Bryson, Olivia Caminiti, Ty’Kara Cummings, Labraun Hall, Andrew Kladitis, Nathaniel Kotch, Keara Mangieri, Alexis McVay, Carlee Miller, Casey Ondako, Samuel Ondako, Angel Porras and Joey Vanazia
•Shenango High School — advisors Kim Rudesill and Deborah Grego, and peer leaders Gavin Bruce, Jacob Bupp, Rachel Calahan, Christina Columbus, Lindsey D’Angelo, Elaina Edwards, Trinity Faith
•Union High School — advisor James Dotson, and peer leaders Kylie Fruehstorfer, Rylee Glenn, Piper Jendrysik, Addison Nogay and Abigail Smith
•Wilmington High School — advisor James Geramita, and peer leaders Paige Buckwalter, Lauren Erson, Linnea Funari, Stephannie Klamut, Lia Krarup, Mary Matyasovsky, Tuff McConahy, Ellery Phanco, Annalise Ramirez and McKenzie Tokar.
Hot lunches for the three-day training were donated by Pizza Joe’s, Los Amigos, and Riardo’s Bar & Grill. McDonald’s on Wilmington Road donated cookies, napkins and cups, Giant Eagle on Butler Avenue donated drinks and Giant Eagle on Wilmington Road donating a gift card to purchase other needed items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.