New Castle’s Human Services Center is providing Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
The therapy is an evidenced-based treatment that is employed to help children, adolescents and their families overcome the negative effects of trauma.
Initially developed to address the emotional and psychological problems of childhood sexual abuse, the program has been effectively used when treating a wide array of traumas. These include domestic violence, traumatic loss, war, commercial sexual exploitation, and the multiple, complex traumas of foster care.
The structured short-term treatment model initially provides individual sessions with children and their parents and most often evolves into joint parent-child sessions. The goal is to teach children skills enabling them to share their trauma while nurturing more effective parent-child communication about the abuse and related issues.
Human Services Center practitioners and therapists trained in Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy are available to assist Lawrence County children and adolescents (ages 3-18) and their families. The center accepts self-referrals and encourages guidance counselors, pediatricians, police and other social service agencies to recommend this innovative and effective treatment option.
Human Services Center in New Castle is a comprehensive community behavioral healthcare provider, and is one of the region’s largest providers of outpatient mental health services. For more information, contact us at (724) 658-3578 or through humanservicescenter.net.
