Arts & Education at the Hoyt and the Lawrence County YMCA are teaming up for a county-wide mask-making competition for school-aged children.
The competition is for students from pre-K to seniors in high school. Students can start from scratch with a needle and thread or embellish an existing mask with whatever materials they have at home.
“I’ve seen anything from half-masks with giant lips to full face helmets reminiscent of Storm Troopers,” Hoyt Executive Director Kimberly Koller-Jones said.
“People are making masks to match their outfits and imitating cartoon, movie and gaming characters. Just because something is required doesn’t mean you can’t have fun or find a means to express your individuality.”
The only requirement is that the finished mask covers the mouth and nose when worn.
The deadline to enter is Sept. 5, and there is no cost to participate.
A variety of awards will be given in each age group: 3-5, 6-8, 9-12 and 13-18.
To enter, take a photo of your child in his or her mask and upload it at www.hoytartcenter.org/mask. All photo entries will be displayed at the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day at the Y-Zone on Sept. 19, then travel to the downtown location for display until Oct.31.
For more information, call (724) 652-2882 or visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
