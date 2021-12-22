Registration is now open for the Winter Class Session (Jan. 11- March 5) at Arts + Education at the Hoyt.
The schedule includes several new courses such as macrame and paper quilling alongside traditional offerings in drawing, painting, ceramics, stained glass and more.
Alina Glath is the Hoyt’s newest instructor. A graduate of Slippery Rock University, Glath has taught art classes for students of all ages in various media at the university, the Butler Art Center, and Brushes and Barstools. She will be offering Linocut Printmaking (Feb. 5) and Color Wheel Eye Painting (March 5) for youth, as well as Intro to Macrame for teens and adults. Along with her teaching experience, Glath’s work has been included in many regional and national juried exhibitions such as the National Conference on Undergraduate Research at Kennesaw State University, Georgia.
Kris Harper has expanded his course offerings to include Intro to Orff Music. The Orff approach, developed by German composer Carl Orff, is a method of teaching children music that engages their minds and bodies through a mixture of singing, dancing, acting, and the use of percussion instruments. Unique to this class will be the use of both unpitched (tambourines, drums, bells/triangles) and pitched instruments (xylophones, metallophones, and glockenspiels). A key characteristic of this approach is that lessons are presented with an element of play, which helps the children learn at their own level of understanding. The class is offered as an eight-week course for both grades K-3 and 4-6 on Wednesdays after school.
Other music classes include Cello Exploration for youth, Drumming Circle and private cello, piano and harp lessons.
Cassidy Tonk-Hatch’s Smartphone Photography workshop will help participants make the most of their smartphone’s built-in camera and tools to optimize photos without investing money in expensive equipment. There are two dates to choose from: Jan. 29 for ages 13-17, and Jan. 15 for 18+. Other course offerings include Portfolio Preparation for Artists, Elements and Principles of Design, Intro to Photoshop: Digital Art for Teens, and Digital Photography for Teens.
To view the entire class schedule, visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
Registration is available online. Member discounts apply. Scholarships are available to those demonstrating need.
Apply online at www.hoytartcenter.org/scholarships.
