Arts & Education at the Hoyt’s newest exhibition of paintings by Nicole Renee Ryan and Dorit Brauer — on view July 5 through Sept. 7, 2023 — can best described as a mix of memory and imagination.
In the East Gallery, Ryan’s collection of expressive oil paintings, “You are in Your Own Time Now,” beckons viewers to step inside imaginary landscapes to explore the changing elements of Mother Nature day by day, season by season, or century by century.
Rather than serving as a backdrop for some human narrative, Ryan’s landscapes are the dancing, moving narrative of time and change themselves. You’ll find no figures in them as she instead wants you to picture yourself in that place, using the scale of the painting itself to provide “peepholes” with 6x6 canvases or wide open doorways with canvases measuring more than six foot. Whether ambiguous or representational in execution, they are as oddly familiar as our own varying recollections of place.
Ryan’s work has been exhibited throughout the U.S. and is included in the collections of institutions like the Bill Benter Foundation. Her solo show, “Land of Little Thoughts and No Worries,’ opened at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in 2020. Additionally, she was recognized with a Pittsburgh Emerging Artist nomination, a Flight School Fellowship, and a grant from Erie Arts and Culture.
Similarly, Dorit Brauer’s vibrantly colored oils invite the viewer to dive into the world of the inner self with her collection of paintings titled, “Blossom into Being” in the West Gallery. She refers to them as her ‘love letter to life’, allowing each thought, memory, place, emotion, or melody to come together through color to form a ‘tapestry of life’. Prior to painting, she meditates to reach a higher level of consciousness, something that was explored in a British research study about art and extra sensory perception in 2023.
Brauer studied painting at the Avni Art Institute in Tel Aviv-Jaffo, Israel (1989-1993), exhibiting early works in Israel and Germany. Her career continued to build in the United States with solo, group and juried exhibits, earning recurrent appearances at the Hoyt, Stiffel Fine Arts Center at Oglebay Institute and an Award of Excellence at the Manhattan Arts International Healing Power of Color exhibition in 2019. In recent years, Brauer has led artist residencies at Nemacolin Resort, in Farmington, Pennsylvania.
Not to be overlooked in the Walkway Gallery is James Parlin’s “The Unconditional,” a humorous collection of figures in cast aluminum that explore how we deal with the human condition, for better or for worse. There’s Bermuda Bob, “Lord of All He Surveys”, examining the landscaping in his front yard with the proprietary of an English Lord; and Old Adam and Eve, suddenly realizing that the garden is not so ripe and green as we age. The sculptures are accompanied by conceptual drawings, a first step to visualizing the sculpture in wax which is then cast into aluminum.
Parlin received his MFA in Sculpture from the University of Pennsylvania in 1981, and is a tenured professor of art at Penn-West Edinboro. He served as department chair for 12 years. His work can be found in a variety of regional and national venues across the country. Parlin is represented by the Schmidt Dean Gallery in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
A public meet-and-greet reception for all three artists will take place from noon to 2 p.m. July 15 at the Hoyt. Admission is free.
