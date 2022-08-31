High school students at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center could get a head start on opening their own business through Art & Education at the Hoyt’s latest initiative.
Kickstart, an entrepreneurial afterschool program, focuses on developing leadership and business skills in the creative industries.
The program follows Arts & Education at the Hoyt’s designation as one of seven Innovative Entrepreneurial Youth Hubs in the state of Pennsylvania last fall.
“As a past participant of the chamber’s Leadership Lawrence County program, I wanted to provide young people with a similar experience to help them figure out what they want to do after graduation,” said Kimberly Koller-Jones, executive director. “Not all students are destined to go to college, and not all students need to. Particularly if they are equipped with the right tools to make a good living right here at home.”
The once-a-week program will meet from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays in Anthony DeRosa’s Commercial Arts classroom to explore principles of leadership, experiment with social entrepreneurship (or doing business for a cause), and gain experience developing a business plan and making a pitch for funding.
In fact, students will have the opportunity to make a pitch for a $1,000 prize to seed their idea or pay for continuing education.
Additionally, six field trips are planned throughout the school year to connect theory to practice in tours of small businesses, large manufacturers and nonprofits throughout Lawrence County.
Guest speakers and a free subscription to TALLO further strengthen the student’s networks for both career and funding opportunities.
Kickstart kicks off on Sept. 12 and will continue through May 15. All materials are included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.