Hoyt to host Nativity exhibit

The story of the Nativity has been a principal subject in Western art since the 4th century.
The lack of literacy in pre-Renaissance and Renaissance times led the Catholic Church and wealthy merchants to commission a large number of painters to tell the story of Jesus Christ, his birth and other stories through pictures. The competition for these lucrative contracts by artists and painters led to some of the most stunning masterpieces in Western art. However, it wasn’t until 1517 that the printing press enabled the Bible and biblical images to be placed into the hands of commoners.
As we prepare to celebrate the holiday season this year, Arts & Education at the Hoyt is pleased to present The Nativity, a collection of 16th-18th century prints depicting the birth of Christ and related stories by such notable artists as Peter Paul Ruebens, Albert Durer, and Rembrandt. On loan from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Art Collection, these same images shared Christ’s story from the Annunciation to the Flight into Egypt with the general public more than 200 years ago.
The Nativity is complemented by The Arts of Worship, an assemblage of decorative arts drawn from public and private collections to further illustrate the role art has played in worship since biblical times. While some objects such as censers, patens and aspergillums, were designed to carry out rites and rituals, others including statuary, murals and stained glass windows were intended to enrich the spiritual environment. Either way, the paintings, sculpture, textiles and icons included in the exhibition were created to affect the spirit of those gathered to listen and to celebrate. Featured collections include: Allegheny College/ the Hulmer Collection, Butler Institute of American Art, Irene Kabala Collection, Senator John Heinz History Center Collection, Sisters of the Humility of Mary, First Presbyterian Church, Holy Spirit Parish, and other private collections.
The Nativity and other Arts of Worship will be on display Nov. 10 to Jan. 21. Admission to the galleries is free.
Guided tours are available by appointment 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays through Thursdays. Church groups are welcome. Related youth activities are available on select Fridays. Call (724) 652-2882 to register.
