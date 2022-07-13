The history of the United States has been, and continues to be, shaped by immigration.
Some were seeking a better life, others fleeing oppression, or still others brought here against their will. The stories behind the arrival of new Americans offer a crucial perspective to understanding and addressing ongoing racial or cultural tensions today.
Cultural historian Michael Kammen demonstrated 15 years ago in Visual Shock, a history of art controversies that museums have not shied away from facilitating. Kammen’s work spawns difficult conversations regarding the ongoing struggle of cultural values, civic and national identity, and the ways that the past is remembered.
Arts & Education at the Hoyt’s latest exhibit, “Immigration and Caricature: Ethnic Images from the Appel Collection,” is no exception. Although quietly hanging in the main level, the images spotlight deeply embedded stereotypes that still find their ways into the perceptions of people today.
While some might find these images humorous, others will find them appalling. They aren’t merely one person’s opinion of another, but standardized national views that were once used by mass media and advertising to communicate a distorted message about distinct groups of people. For example, African Americans are portrayed as thieving and lazy; the Irish as drunk and brawling; the Jews as having big noses and being greedy; and the Chinese as pigtailed and wily.
While it’s no longer acceptable to mainstream such ideas today, the past still affects the present. Talking about the past and analyzing the circumstances in which these ideas were formed can change how the past affects the present. Why is this timely?
Lawrence County’s own demographic is changing and becoming increasingly more diverse. Most notably with the migration of Puerto Ricans into the City of New Castle. Although US citizens, Puerto Rico has its own distinct identity and culture. Their transition to the main land involves many of the same cultural conflicts and emotional adjustments that our ancestors faced. Have we been welcoming to our new neighbors? Or are we adopting the same Anglo conformist attitude and fears of our ancestors?
These and other immigration related history, topics and trends are the focus of a free gallery talk with the Hoyt’s resident historian, Robert Presnar at 6:30 p.m. July 21. Presnar will begin by sharing why our area was an attractive destination to the early settlers and why it remains an attractive destination in modern times.
Presnar will also take a look at national immigration trends and examine the social, economic, and political issues that encourage the movement of large groups of people, then and now.
A second gallery talk will be offered by genealogist, Andrew Henley a6:30 p.m. Aug.11 to discuss the intensely personal side of immigration history. Henley will reveal how learning about one’s own past can help us discover how our own lives fit into the human experience to change our own narrative.
While admission to both talks is free, reservations are requested by calling (724) 652.2882 or online at www.hoytartcenter.org/gallerytalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.