On Oct. 28, Arts + Education at the Hoyt will join more than 8,000 organizations across the country to celebrate Lights On After School.
The observance is a nationwide event organized by the After School Alliance to recognize the important role afterschool programs play in the lives of children, their families and communities.
Families are invited to trick or treat their way through a variety of activities that celebrate the center’s free After School Arts program from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. These include making bats that “fly”, pumpkin lanterns, and black cat watercolors in the classrooms. Little guests can also ‘fish’ for spiders in the galleries to win prizes and seek monsters in the scavenger hunt.
The Hoyt’s After School Arts program has been exposing students to art, innovation, engineering and creative reuse since 2008 with support from Lawrence County’s “Architects for Education”, Eckles Architecture.
The free program is open to Lawrence County Students in grades 1-6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Doors open at 3 p.m. for homework and snacks. An exhibition of the students’ most recent projects will be on display.
To add to the fun, children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to compete in an online costume contest. Folks can vote for their favorite little witch, ghost or goblin by visiting the Hoyt’s Facebook page @ArtsAndEducationAtTheHoyt.
Complimentary s’mores and other refreshments will be served while supplies last.
Admission to Lights on After School is free. For more information, visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
