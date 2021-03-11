Arts & Education at the Hoyt is welcoming warmer weather with a new season of classes, March 30-May 22.
While many of the core classes including ceramics, watercolor, drawing, stained glass and piano will continue to be offered at the same dates and times, the Hoyt alsos is offering new favorites introduced with the Let It Go: Art for the Soul series! These one-day workshops merge meditation with experiential art forms such as paper marbling, alcohol inks and mandala painting.
The newest addition to the schedule, Champagne Video on a Beer Budget, was designed for artists, entrepreneurs, nonprofits and social media managers who have suddenly found themselves needing to compete in a digital environment. So how do you develop professional looking videos with little experience and even less equipment? Grab your cell phone. Led by the Broadcast and Game Day Operations Manager for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Chris DeVivo, this two-day workshop will give you the foundation for capturing your content with what you have.
Youth will also find the standard selection of four- to eight-week lessons in ceramics, drawing, music, painting and videography.
Only have time for a one-day experience? Take a peek at the Art & Artist Series with local teaching artist, Amy Jones. Ages 5-10 can about the works of Rembrandt, DaVinci and more while completing projects inspired by these famous artists.
Please note that while COVID-19 remains a health concern, masking and temperature checks are required at the door. Class sizes have been reduced and class rooms rearranged to promote social distancing. Pre-registration is required by calling (724) 652-2882 or registering online at www.hoytartcenter.org.
