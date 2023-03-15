Art & Education at the Hoyt is pleased to announce the addition of “drop-in classes” alongside its new schedule of art classes and workshops this Spring, March 28-May 20, 2023. Drop-in classes are those that one can register for up until 3 pm the same day of class. Current options include Stained Glass, Watercolor, Digital Photography, Drawing and Yoga.
“This new flexibility is due to an increasing trend towards last minute decision making resulting from busy lifestyles,” says Hoyt’s Executive Director, Kimberly Koller- Jones. “You can explore an interest before making an eight-week investment of time or money in a full class, or just continue to develop your skill sets as you are able.”
The number of spots available will still be limited by the maximum capacity of each classroom. Drop-in registration will open the first day of each class. Other new opportunities to create this Spring include Printmaking for Teens (ages 13-17), Florigami (ages 12+), and Writing for Youth (ages 8-18).
Printmaking for Teens: Teens will learn the building blocks of printmaking from carving to inking and printing with a block. Classes meet eight Tuesdays beginning March 28, 6:30-8 pm. All supplies included. Capacity: 20. Ages: 13-18.
Florigami: Both youth (12+) and adults can learn to make a Daylily and the Kusudama flower with stem and leaves using origami paper folding techniques. This introductory one-day workshop on May 13 from 11 am – 1 pm. All materials are supplied. Capacity: 10 students. Ages: 12+.
Writing for Youth: Students will focus on a different element of creative writing each week to explore such topics as plot, characters, imagery, and finding one’s own voice as a writer, while gaining insight from virtual meet-ups with professional children’s authors. Classes will meet in the Digital Media Lab offering access to computers, or students can bring a personal device, if preferred. Offered eight Wednesdays beginning March 29, 6-7:30 pm. Capacity: 15 students. Ages 8 – 18.
For a full schedule of painting, drawing, ceramics, voice lessons, music classes and more, visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
