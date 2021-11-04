Put your skills to the test with Arts & Education at the Hoyt’s second annual gingerbread house competition.
Open to individuals of all ages, participants have the chance to win cash prizes of $150 for first place, $75 for second and $50 for third. The winners will be selected by people’s choice. Voting will take place on the Hoyt’s Instagram page.
The gingerbread house can be constructed from any materials from traditional gingerbread and candy to cardboard, paper mache, craft sticks and more. Despite what materials are used the finished product should look like a gingerbread house. Last year’s entries ranged from traditional style gingerbread houses to a haunted house and a castle.
Contest entries should be delivered to the Hoyt no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 13. For details and entry guidelines, visit www.Hoytartcenter.org/gingerbread.
