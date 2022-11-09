Art & Education at the Hoyt will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of its Annual Hoyt Regional Juried Art Competition in 2023.
Artists living within a 250-mile radius of New Castle are invited to compete for over $1,500 in cash prizes as chosen by Dr. Louis Zona, juror and executive director of The Butler Institute of American Art. Zona was one of the first jurors to select works for the Hoyt Regional in its infancy.
All media, with the exception of video and installation, will be considered. Participants must be 18+ to enter, and work must have been completed within the last three years. The deadline is Feb. 3, 2023. Applications are available online.
In addition to the cash prizes, the Hoyt’s Arts Committee will be awarding one participating artist with the Golden Anniversary Prize, a solo exhibition in the upcoming 2023-24 or 2024-25 season. The selected artist need not be a place winner and will be given an opportunity to develop a consistent body of work.
For those who might need assistance in preparing their entry, an artist prep workshop will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21 with Digital Media Specialist Cassidy Tonks-Hatch. “Ready, Set, Show” offers tips and tricks of taking professional photos of one’s artwork will be shared to develop a professional portfolio for competitions and gallery proposals. Bring items you wish to photograph to class. Registration and class fees apply.
For more information on entering, visit www.hoytartcenter.org/callforartists or contact Patricia McLatchy, exhibition manager at exhibits@hoytartcenter.org for details.
