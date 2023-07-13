Arts & Education at the Hoyt is seeking energetic board candidates who are passionate about the mission “to expand and enrich the life of the community through participation in the arts.”
Online applications are being accepted through July 30 at www.hoytartcenter.org/becomeaboardmember.
The active arts center and museum values diversity, equity and inclusion and thus seeks board candidates whose skill sets and/or experience can integrate these principles into the museum’s policies, practices and procedures.
Young professionals, people of color, people with disabilities and other minorities should not hesitate to apply.
“It is important for the board to be as diverse as our community in every way – age, gender, race, religion, location and lifestyles,” said Kimberly Koller-Jones, executive director of the Hoyt.
“Yes, we are looking for certain skill sets, but we are also looking for connections to untapped audiences to remove barriers and ensure our programs and services are reaching everyone.”
As only three positions are currently open, select candidates will be interviewed by the board development committee to determine the best candidates.
If not selected, candidates may be invited to join a committee and contribute in that way.
