Arts & Education at the Hoyt will be hosting its 47th Annual Hoyt Regional Juried Art Competition from March 31 to June 11, 2020.
Adult artists within a 250-mile radius of New Castle are invited to apply for up to $1,500 in cash awards. The entry deadline is Jan. 25, 2020.
Serving as this year’s juror is Tyler Cann, Curator of Contemporary Art & Head of Exhibitions at the Columbus Museum of Art. Cann joined CMA in February 2013 as associate curator, organizing several notable exhibitions including In __ We Trust: Art and Money, which explored the connection between economics and post-recession art. He was promoted to his current position in 2015. Prior to his time at the Columbus Museum of Art, he was a curator at Ikon Gallery in Birmingham, England, and the Govett- Brewster Art Gallery in New Zealand. In his current role, Cann is responsible for CMA’s overall exhibition program, acquisitions, publications and public programs involving post-war and contemporary art.
All entries must be original, completed within the last three years, and not previously shown at the Hoyt.
Size and weight restrictions apply. While most media will be considered, video and installation will not be accepted.
To enter, visit www.hoytartcenter.org/callforartists or contact Patricia McLatchy at exhibits@hoytartcenter. org for guidelines.
