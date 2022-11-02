Arts & Education at the Hoyt has planned multiple activities and events to go along with its “”Mystery & Benevolence: Masonic and Odd Fellows Art” exhibition.
SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL TOURS
A unique tour of Masonic History and symbolism held within New Castle’s own Scottish Rite Cathedral. Get an exclusive peek into the Lodge Rooms and Masonic Archives still in use today. Held Thursdays, Nov.10 through Jan. 18. Reservations required.
FREE GALLERY TALKS
•Masonic Mythbusters: Nov. 10
•The Making of Masonic Monuments: Dec. 15
•The Origins of Friday the 13th: Jan. 13
ONE-DAY WORKSHOPS
•Masonic Landscapes: Nov. 12
•Art Nouveau Illustrations: Dec. 10
•Marc Chagall Plate: Jan. 14
NIGHT AT THE MOVIES
See Nichols Cage in “National Treasure” (PG), at 6 p.m. Dec. 29, in the Scottish Rite Cathedral Auditorium. Admission is free.
Registration is required.
Register for all events at www.hoytartcenter.org/masons.
