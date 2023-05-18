Arts & Education at the Hoyt’s annual Regional Juried Art Competition celebrates its golden anniversary this year.
Running through June 29, the competition was juried by Dr. Louis A. Zona, executive director of the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown.
Zona’s relationship with the Hoyt is nearly as long as the exhibition itself, as he served as one of the Hoyt’s first trustees and contributing members back in the early 1970s. While Zona believes that every artistic effort deserves to be applauded, “Sadly not all submitted work can be recognized.” Thus of the 483 works submitted, he selected only 72, using such criteria as creativity, uniqueness and demonstrated skill to make rather difficult choices.
“There’s also the issue of available wall space,”, added Patricia McLatchy, exhibition manager. “This offers an additional challenge for the juror.”
The competition is open to artists within a 250-mile radius of the museum, reaching into larger metropolitan regions including Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Yet local talent continues to command attention as evidenced by Zona’s selection of award winners.
First place went to Yelena Kukarenko of Pittsburgh for her oil painting, “Melissa.” Second place was awarded to Diane Beatty of Campbell, Ohio, for her photograph, “Mountain Dew.” Third place was awarded to John Schlabaugh of Poland, Ohio, for his oil, “My Great Grandpa’s Farm.”
Additionally, four merit awards stood out as juror’s favorites including Scott Hunter of Pittsburgh for his oil, “Untitled (149)”; Zachkary Hoon of Westlake, Ohio, for his infrared photograph, “PA Keeper’s House”; Ruthanne Bauerle of Pittsburgh for her photograph, “The Meeting of Rivers”; and Maryanne Caleris of Struthers, Ohio for her oil painting, “Phases.”
As the purpose of the Regional was rooted in the idea of showcasing regional talent, one entrant was also selected to receive a solo exhibition in 2024-25 exhibition season to commemorate the exhibition’s 50th anniversary. That honor was went to Gwen Waight, a mixed media artist from Ohio who repurposes found objects.
A public reception will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will feature a panel of artists speaking to the importance of regional art. Awards will be distributed at 1 p.m. All are welcome. Admission is free.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For information, (724) 652-2882 or www.hoytartcenter.org.
