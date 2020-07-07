Arts & Education at The Hoyt will receive $1,930 in funding to help support operations during the pandemic.
State Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, said the grant to Arts and Education at the Hoyt — part of CARES Act funding awarded through the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts — will ensure Hoyt can resume functioning as the community’s creative hub as restrictions are lifted.
“The pandemic impacted just about every business and organization in our region, including our beloved Hoyt Art Center, which does so much to keep our community engaged,” Sainato said.
“From exhibits and classes to youth programs, the center serves our need for arts education and creative outlets, gives expression to local voices and builds civic pride. Equally important, it creates jobs and helps support our local economy.
“At a time when things still seem far from normal, residents being able to return to familiar programs and places at the Hoyt will remind us about our ability to endure, together, as a community. This funding is going to help make that happen.”
Pennsylvania arts and cultural organizations received a total of $2.3 million in pandemic relief. Grants were awarded through both the National Endowment for the Arts and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
