The Hometown Holly Days Shoebox Parade started as a way to sustain a holiday tradition when the physical parade was cancelled last year.
However, the success of the virtual event in 2020 seems to have sparked a new tradition that Arts & Education at the Hoyt plans to continue with the second annual competition this year.
The Hoyt is inviting businesses, clubs, school groups, churches, community organizations and municipalities to participate in the second annual Hometown Holly Days Shoebox Parade by creating a float from a shoebox no larger than 10-by-13-by-5 inches. There is no limit to the other materials to be used; however, the float cannot exceed 20 inches height or 10 pounds in weight, nor be motorized or have wheels.
For complete guidelines, visit the art center’s website at www.hoytartcenter.org/shoebox-parade. While there is not an entry fee, floats must be delivered to the Hoyt at 124 E. Leisure Ave. no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 13.
All entries will be exhibited at The Confluence Nov. 20 through Jan. 6. However, only the top 50 entries will be filmed parading through the make believe streets of New Castle. Mike Lysakowski will provide live commentary and Joey Anzalone and his team will add crowd noise and other special effects to bring the set to life.
“We are even planning to end the procession with a simulated fireworks show!” said the Hoyt’s executive director Kimberly Koller-Jones.
Forward Lawrence, a planning initiative championed by the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce, will serve as the grand marshal this year, flanked by parade sponsors Klafter’s Inc. and Northship Information Technology.
An online gallery of entries will be open Nov. 20 to 27 for public voting. Visit @ArtsandEducationattheHoyt on Facebook and give a thumbs up to your favorites. The float with the most likes wins a $500 grand prize.
The parade will premiere on Facebook at 4 p.m. Dec. 18. Join the Hoyt for a watch party from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Confluence. Admission and activities are free.
For a complete list of guidelines and more information, visit www.hoytartcenter.org/shoebox-parade.
