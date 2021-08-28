Arts and Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave., is planning its first Hill Stomp on Sept. 25. Gates open at 3 p.m.
The event will feature live music with Michael Christopher and Kelly Jeanne along with beer and food trucks include Cowboy Concessions and Truckin’ Triangles.
Tickets are $35 by reservation only and are available at hoytartcenter.org/HillStomp. The event will take place rain or shine.
