This summer, warmer weather and open skies offer the perfect classroom to enjoy arts experiences in a safe, socially distanced manner at Arts & Education at the Hoyt.
Several classes and workshops will be held on the lawn ranging from a one-day watercolor workshop with Jocelyn Beatty to stained glass sun catchers with Lou Recchione.
Need some Art for the Soul? Choose from six expressive workshops marrying creativity with mindfulness, including: Mandala Dot Painting, Concrete Leaf Casting, Cyanotypes (Sun Prints), Japanese Paper Marbling, Wood Burning, and Alcohol inks.
Looking for some fun for the family? Pre-register for the free Family Tie Dye on June 5, the Wonderland Tabletop Teacup Garden on July 10, Family Yoga on Aug. 7, or a Night at the Movies on Aug. 20.
Need a night out? Grab your significant other and join guest artists from across the region for unique art making experiences.
Choose from Fused Glass with the Pittsburgh Glass Center (June 19), Raku Glazing with Mud Monkey Pottery (July 31), and Metal Casting with Pittsburgh Rivers of Steel (Aug. 21). Cost includes wine, snacks and all materials!
A handful of drawing and music classes will also be offered indoors, as will new summer camps for youth and teens.
Scholarships are available to any household demonstrating need.
View the entire list of summer offerings at www.hoytartcenter.org. Please note masking is still required upon entrance and in all public spaces indoors. However, fully immunized students may remove masks during outdoors activities or when seated indoors for class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.