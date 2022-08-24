As Lawrence County’s youth head back to school this month, Arts & Education at the Hoyt is providing area adults with their own selection of classes and workshops with the recent release of its 2022 Fall Class Session, Sept.20 through Nov. 12.
Choose from several,six-to-eight-week courses in ceramics, stained glass, Plein air painting, watercolor, drawing, graphic design, DSLR photography, Italian and yoga; or opt for one-day workshops in mosaics, fused glass, stained glass, alcohol inks, paper quilling, paper marbling, origami, and smartphone photography and editing. Some classes, such as ceramics, stained glass and photography, permit studio use outside of class time.
Artists interested in entering the Hoyt Regional, or other upcoming juried art competitions, might want to mark their calendars for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The workshop Ready, Set, Show will guide participants in developing an appealing fine art portfolio by exploring tips and tricks to photograph their work. Bring the items you wish to photograph along with an SD card and flash drive. The workshop is free to artist members/$35 for non-members.
The young at art still have their own options to exercise their imaginations with courses in ceramics, Claymation, drawing and printmaking. If you homeschool, these classes are eligible for reimbursement through the PA Cyber School.
The Hoyt is also introducing a new sensory friendly workshop in mixed media for children ages 8-12 on the autism spectrum. It will be taught by Stephanie Presnar, a certified special education teacher, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13.
Scholarships are available for all ages covering 25 to 100 percen t of tuition and materials fees.
Simply complete the application online at www.hoytartcenter.org/scholarships. Once a household’s application is approved, any member of the household can take advantage of the award for the remainder of the fiscal year. Members receive $15 to $30 off each course throughout the year.
To find out more, register for classes or join, visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
Questions may be answered in person by calling (724) 652.2882, extension 115, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.