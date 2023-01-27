Arts & Education at the Hoyt is offering the L. Eugene DeCaprio Undergraduate Art Scholarship fund to support the undergraduate study of the arts.
The former director of the Westminster College Celebrity Series and a current Hoyt Center for the Arts Trustee, DeCaprio has been presenting, performing and advocating for arts and culture for more than six decades. While this is certainly not the first honor he has received throughout his prolific career, including the Commander’s Award for Public Service form the Department of the Army in 2005 and a Pennsylvania House of Representatives Legislative Citation for community service in 2019, it is one close to his heart and the Hoyt’s ongoing support for the creation and presentation of the arts.
Up to four $1,000 awards are available to graduating Lawrence County seniors pursuing a degree at an accredited visual or performing arts (music, dance, theater) program, including the Thomas G. McNickle Visual Arts award dedicated to the study of the visual arts. McNickle, like DeCaprio, was a former educator and a founding member of the Hoyt Center for the Arts in 1965.
Winners will be chosen according to demonstrated artistic merit and commitment to the field. Work samples are required.
Interested students may apply online at www.hoytartcenter.org/collegescholarship. High school transcripts, work samples and two to three letters of recommendation must be included. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 1. Awards will be announced in early May and distributed directly to the winners’ colleges of choice.
