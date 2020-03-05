Arts & Education at the Hoyt will wrap up its 2019-2020 with From the Salon to the Shtetl: A Selection of Works for Carinet, Violin and Piano at 7 p.m. March 12.
The performance features Janice Coppola, Roy Sonne and Nanette Kaplan Solomon. Tickets are $25 and available online at www.hoytartcenter.org or by calling (724) 652.2882.
JCoppola, received her B.M. and M.M. from the Cleveland Institute of Music. An accomplished clarinetist, she performs regularly throughout the greater Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York region as a soloist and freelance klezmer musician. Appearances have included solos with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, The Preservation Hall Band, the River City Brass, the Northern New Jersey Baroque Orchestra, the Edgewood Symphony and the Plainfield Symphony in New Jersey. As a digital musician, she is the sound of the clarinet on Phoenix Organs, which can be found throughout the United States, as well as Canada. Janice is recording her ninth CD.
A celebrated violinist, Sonne recently retired from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra after 28 years to pursue personal interests. He was also the musical director for the Edgewood Symphony Orchestra for 12 years. Roy founded “Orchestra on the Hill,” an afterschool modeled after Venezuela’s successful El Sistema program, in Pittsburgh’s Hill District and makes frequent trips to Bolivia and Costa Rica to organize, conduct and teach workshops and festivals for string players.
Nanette Kaplan Solomon received her early training at the Juilliard School in New York. She earned her B.A. magna cum laude from Yale College, her M.M. from the Yale School of Music, and her D.M.A. from Boston University School for the Arts. A professor emerita of music at Slippery Rock University, she coordinated and instructed the piano program from 1977-2014. She continues to perform at lecture-recitals nationally and internationally as a member of the College Music Society. She has been a soloist with orchestras in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, as well as a featured artist with the Butler, Youngstown and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.