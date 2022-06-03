Arts & Education at the Hoyt is presenting the return of its annual Artist Members Show at The Confluence through Aug. 4. The collection of approximately 75 pieces features drawing, painting, photography, fibers, ceramics and more by artists throughout the region.
The Hoyt’s Artist Membership is comprised of nearly 100 artists from western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio with a shared love of creating and exhibiting their work. Benefits of membership include reduced competition entry fees, an artist directory, networking opportunities and the annual exhibition.
Participating this year are: Diane Beatty, Beth Beiter, Michael Bilski, Dorit Brauer, Bill Brunken, Shawn Catterson, Alison Clingensmith, Kaylin Clingensmith, John Conway, Dustin DeRosa, Lovie Djan, Lynn Fletcher, David Hanna, Andrew Hazelton, Paige Hemke Kleinfelder, Daniel Jimick, Gina Judy, Elliot G. Lengel, Claude Marrangoni, Ron McCorkle, Elise McKeown Skolnick, Nancy McLean, Alex Melozzi, Suzanne Pirlo, Lynne Provance, Carl Reinhard, Lynn Roberts, Joseph Ryznar, Pete Schlicht, Debra Shingledecker, Paula Siebieda, James Tobin, Debra Tobin, Kate Turek-Frissora, Kristin Turscanyi and DP Warner.
A public meet and greet reception will be hosted at The Confluence from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9. All are welcome. For more information on Hoyt Artist Membership or to view the current directory, visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
