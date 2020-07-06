Hoyt journals form basis for new exhibit

Inspired by the recent acquisition of three journals written by Mrs. Alex Crawford Hoyt, Arts & Education at the Hoyt presents “The House that Hoyt Built” in the Hoyt’s Main Galleries through Aug. 27.
The rekindled interest in the Hoyt family was sparked in December upon receiving a gift of three journals from Sara Walbridge, great-niece of Mrs. Hoyt.
Mrs. Hoyt not only documented the construction of her beloved home between 1914 and 1916, but also kept a detailed accounting of expenses, building materials, contractors, and design choices.
More importantly, these journals provide first-hand accounts of day-to-day activities that offer valuable insight into the personalities and the era that helped shape New Castle in the early 20th century.
Arts & Education at the Hoyt began releasing a series of videos titled “The House that Hoyt Built” in early May.
This corresponding exhibit builds upon the content of those videos with newspaper clippings, photographs, furniture, paintings, clothing, china and many other artifacts once belonging to the prominent family. It will remain on exhibit through Aug. 27 as additional videos are released.
“This has been a tremendous journey,” said Kimberly Koller-Jones, executive director and chief curator.
“The deeper we dig, the more we seem to uncover! It’s reminded us of how significant these buildings are and how important it is to preserve them and their history. The closure was a blessing in disguise in that regard. It gave us the time to focus our roots and the Period House.”
Donations of historically appropriate clothing, art, decorative arts, antiques and other community memorabilia are continually accepted for the Period House.
Admission to the exhibit is free and available 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Private tours of the Period House will be available at $5 by reservation in August.
No tours will be scheduled in July due to Summer Art Camp. Museum guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
