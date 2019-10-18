Arts + Education at the Hoyt will join more than 8,000 organizations across the country on Oct. 24 to celebrate Lights On After School, a nationwide event organized by the After School Alliance to recognize the important role afterschool programs play in the lives of children, their families and communities.
Families can trick or treat their way through a variety of activities celebrating the Hoyt’s free After School Arts program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kids can craft their own swamp monster, compete in the swamp boat challenge, take a selfie with the swamp monster, or catch some lighting bugs to take home.
Additionally, children ages 8 to 12 may drop into the After School Arts program from 4 to 5:15 p.m. to try it out for themselves. Open to Lawrence County students in grades three through six, the program has been exposing students to art, innovation, engineering and creative reuse since 2008.
To add to the fun, children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to compete in an on-line costume contest. Folks can vote for their favorite little witch, ghost or goblin by visiting the Hoyt’s Facebook page @ArtsAndEducationAtTheHoyt. Complimentary hot dogs, nachos, cider and other refreshments will be served while supplies last.
Admission to Lights on After School is free. For more information, visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
