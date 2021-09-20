Youths ages 13 to 18 will find a new menu of courses to choose from at Arts & Education at the Hoyt this fall.
The options include new workshops in stained glass, painting and digital media.
While most adult classes are open to students 16 years and older, teen classes were designed to encourage the exploration of different art forms with their peers.
Ever wanted to try stained glass? Teens can try their hand at the craft with a one-day workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Participants don’t need to be an artist to master the steps of cutting, grinding, foiling and soldering glass. In fact, students will walk away with a fall-themed suncatcher to color their windows.
For those who would prefer to pick up a brush, the Hoyt will be offering a four-week exploration of acrylic painting on Tuesday evenings, Sept. 21 through Oct. 12. No experience is necessary, but students can expect to develop or improve their skills with a basic understanding of color, light, composition and perspective.
Prefer digital media? Newcomer Cassidy Tonks-Hatch is making use of the Hoyt’s digital media lab to offer one day-workshops exploring the Adobe Creative Suite. Of particular note is the Intro to Photoshop workshop on Oct. 16, exploring the tools of the program through the creation of digital art.
Teens looking to dig a little deeper into the Creative Suite can complete a new project each week in the six-week course Elements and Principles of Design on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 pm. Design prompts provide an ideal way illustrating the use of various tools/functions to unlock creative potential. Class begins Sept. 22.
Those who prefer to be behind the camera can choose from eight-week courses in digital photography or videography. Intro to Digital Photography will not only teach students how to use a camera, but also how to edit photos and compile a portfolio. Don’t have a camera? The Hoyt can provide one. Classes are offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 21.
Videography for Teens will also return with filmmaker Tom Stoops from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 23. The class will work together to produce a short film using the same principles required to create a Hollywood film. All equipment and editing software is provided, but bring a notebook and a flash drive to record work.
Fall classes and workshops run Sept.21 through Nov. 13. Scholarships are available to those demonstrating need. Apply online at www.hoytartcenter.org/scholarships.
In accordance with CDC recommendations, Arts & Education at the Hoyt is recommending that all visitors wear a mask while indoors. They may be taken off when seated.
Class sizes are limited to allow for social distancing. Pre-registration is required by calling (724) 652.2882 or registering online at www.hoytartcenter.org/classesforteens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.