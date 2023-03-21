A pair of new exhibits are opening this week at Arts & Education at the Hoyt.
Running now through April 27 are the watercolors of J. D. Titzel in the Main Galleries, and the fourth annual Mini Masterpiece display in the Blair Sculpture Walkway.
Largely self-taught watercolor artist, Titzel, has experimented with drawing and painting since high school. While he began pursuing an art major at Wittenberg University, he found he couldn’t connect with the largely popular abstract movement at the time and switched both majors and colleges. He graduated from the aeronautical science program at Miami Dade College first in his class of 450 pilots.
As a pilot and flight instructor, Titzel logged thousands of hours piloting three and four engine jets. Yet, he never put down his pencil or brush and continued drawing and painting until his retirement thirty years ago.
The contrast in careers took time to adjust to as Titzel traded long hours spent captaining a crew of three to being alone in a studio up to 10 hours a day. However, the resulting watercolors are the evidence and reward of his patience.
Titzel learned to build his color slowly in very thin layers of paint. Some areas are two to three layers of color while others are attained in 10 or more layers. He feels this approach gives the painting more nuance and depth than a single color can achieve, particularly when it comes to capturing light.
As a result, he estimated the average watercolor painting takes about 70 hours to complete while some have edged closer to 300 hours.
Titzel says he paints out of a love and appreciation for his subjects which reflect a wide range of interests. Perhaps that and the time he spends is why there is something a bit intimate about the simple still lifes, rural landscapes and portraits included. Or perhaps it’s because he believes art helps one better understand the world and express values and attitudes that are important to the artist and the society and culture he works within.
A free meet and greet reception with the artist is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave.
