Hoyt gallery looks back at New Castle in '60s

For many older Lawrence County residents, John Hitch’s photographs offer vivid memories of the way things were when they were young.
For today’s youth, Hitch’s images provide an opportunity to see a period of time they never knew.
This is certainly true of the Hoyt’s latest exhibition exploring New Castle’s urban renewal in the 1960s.
Hitch documented the transformation of entire blocks as they were demolished to make way for Washington Centre, the Columbus Innerbelt, the Towne Mall and other modern developments.
This collection of more than 60 photographs was pulled from the archives of the Lawrence County Historical Society and will be on display in the Hoyt Galleries until Nov. 5.
The gallery opened on Sept. 1 and can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
There is no admission cost.
A historian at heart, Hitch no doubt felt the loss of his community’s past as the Johnson Building, Penn Theater, Kurtz mansion and other noted landmarks came down. Yet, he also seemed to recognize the importance of recording the community’s future history.
The corresponding book, “New Castle’s Urban Renewal: Through the Eyes of John Hitch,” is available in the Hoyt’s gift shop for $20.
