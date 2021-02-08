The art of portraiture dates back to ancient Egypt some 5,000 years ago. Before the invention of photography, a painted, drawn, or sculpture portrait was the only way to record the appearance of someone.
However, portraits have always been more than just a record of what someone looked like.
They were often used to show the power, importance, beauty, wealth, and/or other qualities of the sitter, as well. Similarly, the artist’s self-portrait often went beyond portraying the creator’s likeness to providing insight into his own character.
An exhibition of self-portraits by the Midwest Paint Group and invited guests, now on display at Arts & Education at the Hoyt, explores the influence of three of the world’s greatest portrait artists — Gustave Courbet, Rembrandt van Rijn, and Alice Neel — on contemporary painters today.
The Midwest Paint Group is an association of American Midwestern painters committed to “Post Abstract Figuration.”
The label comes from New York painter Gabriel Laderman, an early exponent of the return to figurative art that followed the dominance of abstract art in the mid-20th century.
The exhibition ranges from bust portraits against a neutral ground to portrayals that incorporate evocative interior or exterior spaces. There’s also a few that go beyond this in which the artist is not represented literally, but instead indirectly through allusive objects or motifs.
Midwest Paint Group and Invited Guests: Self-Portraits exhibition features self-portraits by 12 Midwest Group painters alongside an equal number of self-portraits by guest artists. It will be on display in the Hoyt’s Main Galleries through April 8. Admission is free.
