“Looka, Looka, Looka, watch the pretty lights…watch the world twist and bend and slide out of shape, step right up, ladies and gentlemen, grab a star by the tail and take a trip to the moon!” proclaimed an advertisement for Coney Island in 1952.
Arts & Education at the Hoyt is bringing the excitement of Coney Island to New Castle with its latest exhibition, “Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland,” opening Tuesday and running through Jan. 13.
For more than 150 years, this strip of sand at the mouth of New York Harbor, has occupied a singular place in the American imagination. From its beginning as a watering hole for the wealthy in the 1800s to its struggle for renewal in recent decades, the exhibition brings to life the magnetic transformation of attractions that have become a touchstone for American mass culture and popular recreation through photos, paintings and artifacts.
A “side show” of regional amusement parks memorabilia, rides, arcade games, fun mirrors, models and more from Cascade Park, Idora Park, Kennywood, Idlewild, and Conneaut Lake Park will also be on display to share our own amusement park story.
The Hoyt’s resident historian and Education Director, Bob Presnar, will offer added insight with an informal discussion, “A Day in the Park,” exploring the growth and decline of Cascade Park at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Hoyt. Admission is free. Reservations are requested.
The public reception will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 during the annual Holiday Open House. Popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs and other concessions will be served. Admission is free.
Both exhibits will be on display in the Hoyt Galleries through Jan. 13. Guided tours are available by calling (724) 652-2882.
“Coney Island: Visions of An American Dreamland” is made possible by NEH on the Road, a special initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is adapted from the traveling exhibition “Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland, 1961-2008” and organized by Robin Jeffee Frank, Ph.D., former Chief Curator and Krieble Curator of American Painting and Sculpture at Wadsworth Antheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut.
t was supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Henry Luce Foundation, and The Mr. and Mrs. Raymond J Horowitz Foundation for the Arts, Inc. It was adapted and toured for NEH on the Road by Mind-American Arts alliance.
Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
In accordance with current CDC guidelines, guests are requested to wear masks while in public spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.