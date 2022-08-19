Art & Education at the Hoyt’s newest exhibitions opening Aug. 30 offer truth to the saying, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” — literally.
Artist Harold Maiella has openly admitted to incorporating items he has picked up off the street into his mixed media collages. Both he and found art sculptor Robbi Wesson will be exhibiting their latest bodies of work at the New Castle arts center through Oct. 27.
Maiella describes his approach to the collection “Mixed Media Maximalism” in the main galleries as painting with ephemera. Ephemera simply refers to things that were intended to be enjoyed for short periods of time, such as theater programs, event posters, ticket stubs, holiday cards and bumper stickers.
By combining this common imagery in unexpected ways, the artist can convey his thoughts, ideas, and feelings about society without uttering a word. Often times, his chosen items pertain to popular culture, further inviting the viewer to find a deeper meaning beneath the visual narrative.
After working many years as a professional artist in Naples, Florida, Maiella is now based in New Castle.
The adjoining Blair Sculpture Walkway Gallery will feature the assemblages of New York-based artist Robbi Wessen. He refers to his three-dimensional creations as Foundlings, due to the almost spiritual nature of their second life.
Wessen’s artistic development is rooted in Eastern Mysticism and such concepts as the inevitability of the life cycle and the Taoist contemplations of contrast and duality. He builds upon these concepts to heighten the sense of beauty and the passage of time in with the combination of articles.
He says his first assemblage was inspired by the bohemian arts festival Burning Man in 2002. The abundance of creative energies culminated with the burning of a human effigy in the Nevada desert. He was so moved by the experience that he decided to pay homage by creating a shrine of sorts from a methodical combination of objects.
In fact, all of Wessen’s work is arranged in a formal style, paying close attention to balance, composition and texture to explore the redemptive qualities of the discarded materials. His limited color palette is also a result of the materials used: aged wood; brass, silver and gold leaf; machine parts; rusted metal; glass and other natural elements.
With artificial mechanisms, parts of unknown objects and bits of nature, each assemblage speaks of some unknown purpose or history. The finished work often transcends the humble quality of its individually found parts to become an object of beauty.
“They are little shrines to unknown deities or reminders of memories familiar but long past,” he said. “They speak not only of some unknown history but they speak of my history as well. I call them foundlings.”
A public reception has been planned for noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 10. Both artists will be present to discuss their work and answer questions. Admission and refreshments are free.
For more information, visit www.hoytartcenter.org/exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.