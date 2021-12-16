Arts & Education at the Hoyt has created the L. Eugene DeCaprio Undergraduate Art Scholarship fund to support the undergraduate study of the arts.
The former director of the Westminster College Celebrity Series and current Hoyt Center for the Arts trustee has been presenting, performing and advocating for arts and culture for more than six decades. While this is certainly not the first honor DeCaprio has received over his career, — others include the Commander’s Award for Public Service form the Department of the Army in 2005 and a Pennsylvania House of Representatives Legislative Citation for community service in 2019 — it is one close to his heart and ongoing support for the creation and presentation of the arts.
Up to four $1000 awards are now available to graduating seniors pursuing a degree at an accredited visual or performing arts (music, dance, theater) program, including the Thomas G. McNickle Visual Arts award dedicated to the study of the visual arts. McNickle, like DeCaprio, was a former educator and founding member of the Hoyt Center for the Arts.
Interested students may apply online at https://hoytartcenter.org/college-scholarship/. High school transcripts, work samples, and two to three letters of recommendation are required.
The deadline to apply is midnight, March 1. Awards will be announced the first week in May and distributed to the college of choice in June.
