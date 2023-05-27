Arts & Education at the Hoyt will host the second annual Hoyt Color Run today in downtown New Castle.
The event is meant to celebrate and be a fun experience for those in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as serve as a precursor event to National Pride Month in June.
The event will start at 3 p.m. with a pre-race party at Riverwalk Park with music, food trucks and activities.
There will be a one-block fun run for children 8 and under at 4:30 p.m., followed by the actual 5K race at 5 p.m.
During the race, participants will be showered in colorful powder of the different colors of the rainbow.
The cost is $50 per participant. Children 12 and younger are able to run for free with a paid adult.
Online registration can be done by going to runsignup.com and typing Hoyt Color Run in the search field.
