The annual Hoyt Art Center Children’s Summer Arts Festival is set to return Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at 124 E. Leasure Ave.
There’s no admission fee.
Like in past years, the festival will allow children the opportunity to participate in different art-themed activities, including making their own bookmarks, buttons, keychains and “Paper puppet knights.”
There will be other activities, including mini golf, caricatures by Richard DiGia, balloon animals by Dragonfly Balloons, a book exchange and bookmark competition from the New Castle Public Library, a visit from the Lawrence County Comfort Canines and Tie Dye shirts, while supplies last. Tie Dye shirts will be $10 each.
Cotton candy, hot dogs, popcorn and walking tacos will be available as concessions for fifty cents each.
There will be four performances throughout the day at the main stage.
At 1 p.m., Angelo & Marie’s Fantastic Bubble Show will perform, featuring festive “Bubble Land” bubble stations, sky painting, bubble sculpting, arts and crafts and other bubble tricks.
At 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Spectacular Performances & Events will perform a Dino Days Show, showcasing an immersive show about a T-Rex and her babies.
At 2:40 p.m., Pittsburgh Taiko will perform, showcasing the traditional Japanese drumming technique Kumidaiko.
Those wishing to volunteer go to hoytartcenter.org.
