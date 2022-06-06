Earlier this year, Arts and Education at the Hoyt introduced the L. Eugene DeCaprio Undergraduate Art Scholarship Program named after the former director of the Westminster College Celebrity Series and current Hoyt Center for the Arts trustee, L. Eugene DeCaprio.
DeCaprio has been presenting, performing and advocating for arts and culture in Lawrence County for more than six decades. The program supports the continuing education of five graduating seniors in Lawrence County who are pursuing a career in the arts. They are MacKenzie Miles, Nevada Pacifico, Jacob Sizer, Montana Pastore and Rachel Kroner.
MacKenzie Miles of the Laurel School District received the Thomas G. McNickle Visual Arts Award, named after educator and artist Thomas G. McNickle. She will be pursuing a career in the visual arts and attending Allegheny County Community College this fall. In addition, Miles took first place in the Lawrence County Student Competition earlier this spring.
Nevada Pacifico, also from Laurel, received the Theater Award for her exceptional work in musical theater. She will be attending Grove City College.
Jacob Sizer of the New Castle Area School District received a Music Award for continuing studies in music education at the Dana School of Music, Youngstown State University. Montana Pastore, also of New Castle, received a Dance Award and will be attending Mercyhurst University.
Lastly, Rachel Kroner of the Neshannock School District, received a Music Award for continuing studies in music education at Slippery Rock University.
