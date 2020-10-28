After School Arts will resume Nov. 10 at Arts & Education at the Hoyt just in time to “Fall into the Holidays.”
The free program offers grades 1-6 the opportunity to explore the season with a variety of projects ranging from scarecrows and cornstalk dolls to parade floats and hot chocolate mugs. Students can register by the week or sign up for multiple weeks as their schedules allow:
•Block I: Autumn Inspired (Nov. 10-12): Create your own fall decor. Spend the first two days crafting a scarecrow then finish the week by dot painting a colorful fall landscape.
•Block II: The Three Sisters (Nov. 17-19): Explore the significance of indigenous corn, beans and squash in Native American cultures with watercolor painting and cornstalk dolls.
•Block III: A Few of My Favorite Things (Dec. 1-3): Warm up to the idea of winter by painting some of your favorite things – including a portrait of your pet and your own hot cocoa mug.
•Block IV: Shoebox Parade (Dec. 8-10): Create parade floats from shoeboxes to host our own holiday parade.
•Block V: Winter Wonderland (Dec. 15-17): Bring the magic of the season indoors with projects ranging from miniature ice rinks to dancing tree collages. Make a few Christmas cards inspired by winter pines.
Grades 1-3 will be taught by Assistant Education Coordinator, Paige Kleinfelder. “Miss Paige” joined the Hoyt staff in 2017 to oversee the STEAM programming for the New Castle Area School District’s CANES Club program. She also supervises Art’s Club, Creative Play and other youth programs at the Hoyt. Paige previously served as the Education Coordinator for the Butler Art Center. A practicing artist, her paintings of local scenese can be found in the collection of at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Paige holds a Bachelors in Studio Art from Elmira College.
Grades 4-6 will be taught by Hoyt’s Education Director, “Mr. Bob” Presnar, a position he has held since joining the Hoyt staff in 2008. He has been leading the After School Arts program for just as long, and manages the annual class and camp schedules. Bob holds an undergraduate degree is in Secondary Education, and a Master’s degree in History from Slippery Rock University. He is well known as a researcher, writer, and local historian who has published numerous books on the area’s past. While he’s often too shy to admit it, he’s a darn good illustrator, too.
After School Arts is generously supported by Lawrence County’s “Architects for Education”, Eckles Architecture, as a creative alternative for after-school care. The club-like environment promotes exploration, innovation and problem solving among grades 1-6 by exposing students to a variety of art, artists and materials. Classes run Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. for homework, socialization and snacks. There is a strict limit of 20 students per class to maintain social distancing. Thus pre-registration is required. All materials are provided. To participate, call (724) 652-2882 or register online at www.hoytartcenter.org/afterschoolarts.
