After being suspended last school year, the After School Arts program is returning to Arts & Education at the Hoyt.
Lawrence County students in grades 1-6 now have the opportunity to join the Hoyt’s staff for free, art-making activities centered around the theme “It’s All Fun & Games!”.
Returning students in grades 4-6 will find a familiar face in the classroom with “Mr. Bob” Presnar. “Mr. Bob” has been overseeing the After School Arts program since its inception in 2008.
Grades 1-3 will be welcomed by Paige Kleinfelder, who instructs the Hoyt’s monthly Creative Play and Art’s Club programs, and oversees the Hoyt’s role in the New Castle Area School District’s CANES Club program.
As the “Fun & Games” theme implies, daily projects take their inspiration from current and nostalgic childhood games — from crafting arcade games to designing and building a pinewood derby car. Students will also develop their own board games and use simple circuits to make LED bracelets and luminaries.
Students can register for one or multiple weeks. Classes run through Nov. 18.
“We were pleasantly surprised that the program filled up so quickly,” said Hoyt’s Executive Director, Kimberly Koller-Jones. “It’s hard to know what to expect as COVID-19 continues to cause concern. Yet, we currently have wait lists most weeks in the grades 4-6 classroom. Only a few seats remain for grades 1-3.”
While the Hoyt is eager to fill the classrooms with students, it is doing so responsibly by reducing class capacity and following social distancing guidelines. Classrooms and supplies are disinfected daily and only pre-packaged snacks are served.
Pre-registration is being enforced to maintain class size. Walk-ins will not be permitted. If you want to participate and class is full, your best bet is to get on the waiting list. The Winter Session has been scheduled for Jan. 11-March 24.
The free program has continued for more than nearly 13 years due to the generosity of “Lawrence County’s architects for education,” Eckles Architecture. Class meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, with doors opening at 3 for snacks and homework. Registration is ongoing at www.hoytartcenter.org/afterschoolarts.
