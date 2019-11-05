Hospice to benefit from annual angel sales

The Friends of Hospice, North Region, formerly the Jameson Friends of Hospice are selling handmade angel ornaments.
Proceeds will go to patient care and services for Family Hospice, part of UPMC. No one is denied hospice care based on race, religion, creed, ancestry, age, gender, sexual orientation, condition or the ability to pay.
The angels may be purchased in memory of deceased loved ones or to honor living individuals. Each angel will include a scroll naming the honoree.
This year’s angel is made of red and silver ribbon and silver bow wings. It can be displayed hanging or sitting.
Each may be purchased for $10. Quantities are limited. To place an order, call (724) 652-2449 or (724) 652-8460 or the Jameson Hospice office at (724) 652-8847. Checks may be made payable to Friends of Hospice North Region.
