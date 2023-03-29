Arts & Education at the Hoyt recently unveiled its latest exhibition by regional artist Nancy E. McLean at The Confluence.
Titled “Simply the Horse,” the collection of pastel drawings capturing the beauty, grace and nobility of horses — from the humble barn horse to the elegant Arabian.
“I have loved and drawn horses since I was a child,” said McLean. “I could create hundreds of horse drawings and never tire of my subject matter.”
McLean is a wildlife artist from Warren, Ohio, who specializes in pastels. She says working in pastels makes her feel as if I could actually touch the animal itself as it emerges from the paper.
McLean studied art and art history at Thiel College in Greenville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Art. While completing numerous public and private commissions, she was accepted into a number of juried shows throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, including The Wildlife & Nature Exhibit at the Geauga Park District in Chardon, Ohio; Art In The Park at Mill Creek Park in Youngstown, Ohio; Art in the Woods at the Audubon Nature Center in Jamestown, New York; Valley Art Center in Chagrin Falls, Ohio; and the Orange Art Center in Chagrin Falls.
In 2012, she ventured into the world of online publishing to create beautiful hardcover book of her horse drawings entitled “Heavenly Creatures: The Horse In Art and Words”.
She also has a line of notecards of her original artwork called “Doggerel”.
When McLean isn’t at her drawing board, she is pursuing her other passions: dancing and writing.
In fact, she just completed her eleventh novel and is now seeking a literary agent for publication.
This exhibition is on view at The Confluence through May 7. For more information visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
