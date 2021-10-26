Steve Treu will present his “Hope is Dope” program” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday in Courtroom No. 1 of the Lawrence County Government Center.
The event is being held in conjunction with Judge Dominick Motto’s Drug Court and Vision Ministries of Lawrence County. It is open to the public.
Treu — a licensed counselor, author of the book “Hope is Dope” and a former New Castle News sportswriter — explains in his presentation that enabling the body to restart its production of endorphins is the key to opioid addiction recovery.
Opioids — which he calls fake endorphins — saturate a specific receptor in the brain and in doing so shut down the production of natural endorphins, which are vital to recovery.
Treu’s methodology incorporates physical, mental or spiritual activity that trigger the brain’s reproduction of endorphins and create “a natural high.”
“Hope literally produces endorphins,” Treu said in a previous New Castle presentation. “Hope literally feels good. When a person who has been battling addiction recognizes that ‘I can get that high again naturally,’ and they believe it — that’s the key — now they’re going to take off running because they’re not going to be satisfied with low-grade emotional states the rest of their lives. You can totally do, mind, body, spirit — you’ve got to do them all.
“Anyone who’s ever succeeded in recovery has done it by producing endorphins, whether they know it or not.”
(0) comments
