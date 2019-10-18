Megan Heath

Megan Heath

Megan Heath was crowned 2019 homecoming queen at Neshannock High School, the last of the county schools to chose their fall royalty.

The daughter of Rob and Alisa Heath, she is a member of National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America. Megan is student government secretary, a teacher assistant, Gray 1-2-1 mentor and Layups for Lucy committee member. She is captain of the varsity cheerleading squad, as well as an elementary cheer coach.

Megan’s future plans include attending a four-year college to pursue a career as a physician assistant.

2019 Lawrence County homecoming queens

1 of 8

