Megan Heath was crowned 2019 homecoming queen at Neshannock High School, the last of the county schools to chose their fall royalty.
The daughter of Rob and Alisa Heath, she is a member of National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America. Megan is student government secretary, a teacher assistant, Gray 1-2-1 mentor and Layups for Lucy committee member. She is captain of the varsity cheerleading squad, as well as an elementary cheer coach.
Megan’s future plans include attending a four-year college to pursue a career as a physician assistant.
Ellwood City's Saylee Grinnen sits on her throne after being crowned Prom Queen during halftime of the Western Beaver Vs Ellwood City game at Helling Stadium Friday night.
Faith Gibson was named homecoming queen prior to Friday night's football game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Megan Heath
Nicoletta Donofrio was crowned New Castle's homecoming queen prior to the Red Hurricane's game against Blackhawk on Friday night.
Mohawk High homecoming queen Karly McCutcheon.
2019 Lawrence County homecoming queens
Megan Heath
Nicoletta Donofrio was crowned New Castle's homecoming queen prior to the Red Hurricane's game against Blackhawk on Friday night.
