Two more Lawrence County schools crowned homecoming royalty last Friday night, while two more will crown their royalty this Friday and a third will on Saturday night.
NESHANNOCK
Reese Zimmerman was crowned Neshannock’s homecoming queen during halftime of the Lancers home game against Ellwood City on Friday night.
Zimmerman is the daughter of Tim and Blythe Zimmerman. Her activities include Future Business Leaders of America, Spanish Club, Rotary Interact Club and Ski Club.
In addition to volunteering as a tennis coach at Pearson Park, Zimmerman is a member of the varsity tennis and track and field teams. Upon graduation, Reese plans to attend college to pursue a career in education or medicine.
Reese’s escort for the evening was Gage Giordano. He is the son of Tom and Mikki Giordano.
SHENANGO
Brianna N. DeSalvo was crowned Shenango’s homecoming queen during a pregame ceremony on Friday night.
She is the daughter of Steve and Angie DeSalvo.
DeSalvo’s school activities include being captain of the varsity cheer squad, SADD Club, softball for 14 years, a two-year president of Students Helping Students Club, a Mini Cats mentor and is an honor roll student.
Her future plans are to attend college and major in occupational therapy.
Her escort was Gabe R. Yanssens, the son of Jamie and Sheri Yanssens.
He is a four-year member of the varsity baseball team, a member of peer leadership, secretary of Students Helping Students Club, Spanish Club and Conversation Club.
He is an honors student and was the ninth grade recipient of the citizenship award.
His future plans are to attend Youngstown State University and major in civil/construction engineering.
MOHAWK
Mohawk will crown its homecoming king and queen during a pregame ceremony on Friday.
Festivities begin at 5:15 p.m. with the homecoming court announced.
Each court member is given six tickets and no other fans will be allowed inside the stadium for the ceremony.
The pregame event will be live streamed on YouTube via the Mohawk Athletic channel.
This year’s king and queen candidates are:
•Nadia Lape (daughter of Kirk and Jennifer Lape) escorted by Nicolas Papotto (son of Fabio and Debi Papotto).
•Madison Moses (daughter of David and Moreen Moses) escorted by Brian Cline (son of Kevin and Catherine Cline).
•Maria Romano (daughter of Michael and Vikki Romano) escorted by Ethan Fritzley (son of Brandon Fritzley and Kelli Wells).
•Tora Walters (daughter of Denise Canacci and Mark Walters) escorted by Jordan Mollenkopf (son of Josh and Sheree Mollenkopf).
•Corinne Williamson (daughter of Thomas and Allyson Williamson) escorted by John Frank Ostapowicz II (son of John and Maria Ostapowicz).
•Jayne Zurynski (daughter of Joseph and Nancy Zurynski) escorted by Cory Brown (son of Les and Christine Brown).
NEW CASTLE
New Castle will name its homecoming queen during a ceremony on Friday night at Taggart Stadium.
This year’s homecoming court includes:
•Freshman attendant Alyson Cioffi (daughter of Courtney Thompson and Anthony Cioffi) escorted by Andrew Kladitis (son of Kim and Andrew Kladitis).
•Sophomore attendant Mackenzie Conley (daughter of Melissa and Micheal Conley) escorted by Joshua Hoerner (son of Mary and Dennis Hoerner).
•Junior attendant Logan Holmes (daughter of Leticia and Shane Holmes Ott) escorted by Tyler Girman (son of Bobbie Lynn and Jason Girman).
•Senior attendant Alexis Bethle (daughter of Tammy and Frank Bethle) escorted by Domenick Bongivengo (son of Christine Verone and John Bongivengo).
•Senior attendant Anna Blundo (the daughter of Kate and Ralph Blundo) escorted by Aiden Klik (son of Amanda and Edward Klik).
•Senior attendant Kyli Booker (daughter of Becky Shields and Harry Booker) escorted by Sheldon Cox (son of John Cox).
•Senior attendant Alexis Hiler (daughter of Matthew and Jerrilyn Hiler) escorted by Dominic Natale (son of Cheryl and Robert Natale).
•Senior attendant Amarah Lee (daughter of Adrienne Bogart) escorted by Jacob Wagner (son of Jason and Jo Ann Wagner).
•Senior attendant Zoey Ondako (daughter of Bess and Larry Ondako) escorted by Luke Bongivenvingo (son of Christine Verone and John Bongivengo).
•Senior attendant Nina Reider (daughter of Christine and Steve Reider) escorted by George Joseph (son of Jacklyn and George Joseph).
WILMINGTON
Wilmington will crown its queen at its homecoming game against Farrell on Saturday night.
The queen candidates and their escorts are:
•Jada Abrams (daughter of Melinda Tanner and Shawn Abrams) escorted by her father.
•Taylor Dlugozima (daughter of Debbie Gargasz and Richard Dlugozima) escorted by her mother.
•Grace Fette (daughter of Susan and Carl Fette) escorted by her father.
•Grace Hendrickson (daughter of Nicole and Chad Hendrickson) escorted by her father.
•Ava Krepp (daughter of Sara and Brian Krepp) escorted by her father.
