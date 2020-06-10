New Castle’s Home Rule Commission has created an online survey for city residents to take in order to give their input on how to proceed.
During its May 27 meeting, the commission voted to publish the survey opening the door for residents to contribute to decision making conversations. The survey is one part of the commission’s plan to educate the public about the process through videos, media and discussions.
“Before we decide whether or not to draft a Home Rule Charter, we want to hear what you have to say,” a press release from chairwoman Susan Linville reads. “We have a survey available for city residents to fill out. We want your opinions on our current government, what things you are happy with and what areas you think need improvement.”
The survey is available through the city’s website at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S8P2KSY.
If residents don’t have access to the online survey, paper copies will be available in the lobby of city hall at 230 N. Jefferson St. after June 15.
Some of the questions include:
•What characteristics are most important to you for your city government?
•How effectively has the city responded to your requests for service and/or complaints in the past?
Even though COVID-19 temporarily closed city hall, the commission continued to work by holding meetings online. Videos of the meetings are posted on the commission’s Facebook page.
The commission asks residents to follow their Facebook page at City Of New Castle, PA Home Rule Study Commission or email newcastlehrc@gmail.com.
