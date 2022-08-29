United Way of Lawrence County, in partnership with Penn State Extension and 10,000 Friends, will offer home buyer classes designed to educate and inform interested residents on the process of purchasing a home.
The classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Local financial institutions are providing $50 gift cards to participants who complete the entire five-week series.
Anyone who has entered into a rent-to-own agreement with their landlord may also attend these sessions.
Facilitated by Gayle Young of the United Way and Darlene Sansone of Penn State Extension, the sessions will start by reviewing and accessing participants’ credit reports.
Presenters include various banks, Neighborhood Legal Services, PA Realtors Association, utility companies and various agencies and services.
Information will also be provided on funds available to help with down payments in designated areas in the City of New Castle.
The classes are in response to the housing study that was conducted by the Lawrence County Commissioners. The results of the study showed that the average rent in Lawrence County is close to $800 a month and most renters earn less than $20,000 per year.
The community has more than 1,000 families receiving some sort of rental assistance and this number continues to grow. These families are known as Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) households, earning more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living.
According to the ALICE Report for Lawrence County, these families make up close to 50 percent of the Lawrence County population.
“Our goal is to educate families and help prepare them to be credit ready when they find the home of their choice,” said Young, executive director of United Way of Lawrence County.
The class size is limited and early registration is encouraged by calling the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.