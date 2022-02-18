The United Way of Lawrence County in partnership with Penn State Extension and 10,000 Friends will offer home buyer classes designed to educate and inform interested residents on the process of purchasing a home.
Classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays March 1-29 at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. in New Castle.
The sessions will start by reviewing and accessing participants’ credit reports. Classes will be facilitated by Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County, and Darlene Sansone of Penn State Extension.
The local financial institutions are providing $50 gift cards to participants who complete all five sessions. The presenters for the classes include various banks, Neighborhood Legal Services, PA Realtors Association and other agencies and services.
These classes are in response to the housing study that was conducted by the Lawrence County Commissioners. The results of the study showed that the average rent in Lawrence County is close to $800 a month and most renters earn less than $20,000 per year. These families are known as Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed or ALICE. ALICE households earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living. According to the ALICE report for Lawrence County, these families make up close to 50 percent of the county population.
Sessions are anyone interested in home ownership and anyone who has entered into a rent-to-own agreement with their landlord may attend as well. There are funds available to help with down payments in designated areas in the City of New Castle.
“Our goal is to educate families and help prepare them to be credit ready when they find the home of their choice,” Young said.
Class size is limited and early registration is encouraged by calling the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 to register.
