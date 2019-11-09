One never knows what kind of a nerve or tastebud a food column will strike with readers.
Occasionally, men and women alike have been commenting about the Food for Thought columns that have appeared in the New Castle News, and more than one person has offered suggestions of what they would like to see, or issued an invitation to publicize something they’ve baked. That’s the best part of it. Those suggestions are always welcomed.
One day last week, while making rounds in the courthouse, I bumped into an old acquaintance who said he’s been reading the columns and wondered, “Why don’t you write something about peanut butter?”
I said, “Peanut butter?”
He said, “Yeah, I like peanut butter. Why not put in some peanut butter recipes?”
Personally speaking, fall conjures up a craving for peanut butter and I noticed a big push on the Halloween candy market for Reese’s cups. I purchased some to give out to the kids, and have been eating the leftovers all week while trying to wean myself off Halloween chocolate.
Before Halloween, I had baked some simple brownies in cupcake cups, and dotted each with a miniature peanut butter cup, pushing it slightly into the hot-out-of the-oven treats. These are so easy and make your house smell wonderful if you like chocolate. I also made some with the white chocolate cups.
Then, while browsing some of my mother’s old recipes while clearing out recently, I stumbled across more peanut butter recipes. I decided to comply with the request.
So at the request of Pete McCann of Pulaski, here are some peanut butter recipes.
Although this first one is from an old magazine clipping, it apparently is from the Jordan Pond House at Acadia National Park, located on Mount Desert Island in Maine, near Bar Harbor.
According to the park’s website, Jordan Pond House has been serving popovers and tea since the 1890s. Following a fire, the restaurant reopened in 1982, serving tea on its lawn every summer. Its menu includes traditional favorites of lobster stew, house made ice cream and freshly squeezed lemonade. It sounds like a great place to go if you’re ever vacationing in Maine.
Heavenly Oatmeal Bars
(Jordan Pond House)
1 cup unsalted butter
1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar
3/4 cup light corn syrup
5 1/2 cups cooking oats
2 teaspoons vanilla
Glaze (recipe below)
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13x9-inch baking pan.
Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer until fluffy. Stir in corn syrup, oats and vanilla with wooden spoon. With buttered fingers, pat mixture evenly into prepared pan.
Bake in middle of oven for 16 minutes. (Dough will still look moist in center. Don’t overbake.)
Cool in pan on rack until lukewarm, then spread warm glaze over the top. Cool completely (may be refrigerated) before cutting into 2x1-inch bars. Makes 48 bars.
Glaze: Put 2 cups (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips and 1 cup creamy peanut butter into a small saucepan.
Stir over low heat until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth.
For nutrition purposes, one bar has 155 calories, 3 grams protein, 21 grams carbohydrate, 8 grams of fat, 3 milligrams cholesterol and 83 milligrams sodium.
Peanut butter crinkles
(Unknown origin)
1 cup margarine
1 cup peanut butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups unsifted flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Sugar, nuts, chocolate kisses, jam or jelly for tops
In a bowl, with a mixer at medium speed, beat first six ingredients until fluffy. At low speed, beat in next four ingredients.
Shape into 1-inch balls, roll in sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Immediately press nuts or candies into the cookies, or press with thumb and fill with jam. Cool. Store in airtight container. Makes about six dozen. Can be baked up to one week ahead.
Peanut Butter Bundt Cake
(Origin unknown)
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
4 eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
2 cups sugar
3 teaspoons baking powder
3 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup water
Peanut butter topping (Recipe below)
Let butter, peanut butter, eggs and buttermilk warm to room temperature for easy mixing. Butter should be very soft.
Grease and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan or a 10-inch tube pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix room-temperature ingredients with remaining ingredients in a large bowl and beat at slow mixer speed for 30 seconds, then at medium speed for 2 minutes, scraping sides of the bowl. Pour into prepared pan.
Bake for 45 minutes, then lower heat to 325 degrees bake 20 minutes longer or until top springs back when lightly pressed with fingertip. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes, then remove from pan. Cool completely before frosting.
Peanut butter topping: Combine 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter with 1 cup confectioner’s sugar, and add 4 to 5 tablespoons of buttermilk. Mix until smooth and spoon over cake.
